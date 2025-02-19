Jazz Sign Former Celtics Guard to 10-Day Contract
The Utah Jazz are adding a member from the Boston Celtics' 2024 championship-winning squad onto their roster.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a 10-day contract with former Celtics guard Jaden Springer.
Springer is a four-year league vet who was drafted with the 28th-overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent three years with Philadelphia before ending up on the Celtics midway through the 2023-24 campaign, ultimately being a part of their Finals-winning roster.
Since then, Springer was traded in a deadline deal to the Houston Rockets, was waived, and has sat on the open market since February 6th. And now, the Jazz are the ones taking a chance on the former first-round pick, albeit on a short-term deal.
This season, Springer has played 26 games for the Celtics, averaging 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in just over 5 minutes a night.
Following their bundle of trade deadline deals, the Jazz have one vacant roster spot open, meaning if Springer shows out during his 10-day contract stretch, Utah can ink him for the rest of the season, and perhaps for longer depending on his level of play.
Springer's first chance to suit up for the Jazz will come on Friday, February 21st on Utah's home floor when the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to the Delta Center for the first time this season.
