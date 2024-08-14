Report: Utah Jazz Sign G Patty Mills to One-Year Contract
The Utah Jazz have made a veteran addition to their backcourt for the next NBA season.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.3 million deal for Patty Mills, a guard with 15 years of NBA experience and a 2014 Finals champion. The contract is reportedly fully-guaranteed and effectively fills Utah's 15th roster spot ahead of the 2024-25 year.
Mills spent last season having time split with the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, ultimately playing 32 games to post 4.0 points, 1,1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 13 minutes per night. His shooting numbers took a dip from what he's used to (35.1/27.6), but as a former proven 40.0% from deep, there's some upside to be had in his offensive ability for the upcoming campaign.
The veteran guard has also previously spent time with Jazz head coach Will Hardy, as the two were paired together during their stint with the San Antonio Spurs from the 2016 season to 2021.
While he may not eat a ton of rotational minutes for the Jazz next season, especially as he enters his age-36 season, he's a veteran presence this roster could value. Especially in the backcourt next to young players like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, this is a great locker room add if anything.
The Jazz's guard rotation now has a variety of notable names including Mills with George, Collier, as well as Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Expect Utah to prioritize the development of their young talent, while also having a solid spark of veterans in the mix as well.
