Utah Jazz Starting Lineup Revealed vs. Chicago Bulls
The Utah Jazz are looking to get their first win of the year on Monday night as they travel for their second of a four-game road trip, this time against the Chicago Bulls.
Ahead of tip-off, both teams have revealed their starting fives, as each side is dealing with their own key injuries.
With Markkanen out for the third-straight game with back spasms, the Jazz will look to go with the young lineup they've thrown in for the past two matchups, starting with a combination of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Walker Kessler.
As for the Bulls, who will be without the services of Zach LaVine, they'll be rolling out with a starting five of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic.
In the last two outings that the Jazz ran with this group of five starters, things didn't go too hot, as they fell in blowout fashion to both the San Antonio Spurs (88-106) and Denver Nuggets (103-129). Thankfully, Utah will be up against a bit of an easier task vs. Chicago, but without Lauri Markkanen in the fold, securing the first win of the season is much easier said than done.
Thankfully, the Jazz will be getting a big break on their side as the Bulls' top scorer in LaVine will be missing in action due to a right adductor sprain. We'll see if the young guys can capitalize en route to win number one.
Tip-off for Jazz-Bulls lands at 6:30 MT.
