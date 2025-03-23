Jazz vs. Cavaliers Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen Update
The Utah Jazz will go from seeing the defending NBA champions on Friday night to seeing the second-best team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Sunday. Despite their incredible 56-14 record, the Cavs have lost their last four games. They should look to get back on track against the 16-55 Jazz.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
KJ Martin: Questionable (Right elbow bursitis)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back injury management)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Illness)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
Martin and Springer, the team’s two most recent acquisitions, could return tomorrow after missing the past few games with various ailments. Springer in particular has been out for a while with a back issue.
Both players would be welcome additions as the Cavs have one of the most potent offenses in the league. The Jazz brought them in because of their defensive skillsets.
The team will again be without Markkanen, who is now dealing with an illness. The franchise player has had an up-and-down season after signing a record contract with the team. Markkanen remains a key piece of this organization and brings a unique skill set for when the team makes its next push toward the playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Jaylon Tyson: Questionable (Left knee soreness)
A fully healthy and motivated Cavs team was not what the Jazz wanted to see on their schedule. Up until their recent slide, the Cavs were putting together one of the best seasons in NBA history. This game against the Jazz has the makings of a get-right game for Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell will suit up for the crowd that cheered him on for the first five years of his career. The guard is on pace to make another All-NBA team for the Cavs and hopefully a long playoff run. He’ll look to bounce back from a 2 for 18 shooting night on Friday in what was easily his worst outing of the season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 pm MT.
