Jazz Recent Trade Acquisition Making Debut vs. Thunder
The Utah Jazz will see a fresh face in the lineup for the first time on Friday night vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to Utah's injury report, KJ Martin has been upgraded to available for their contest vs. the Thunder, gearing him up for his first showing in a Jazz uniform since being traded from the Detroit Pistons.
Martin was acquired by the Jazz before the All-Star Break but missed Utah's three games of action since coming into town due to conditioning. Now, in their first game back from the hiatus, he looks ready to roll.
Amid the Jazz's flurry of trade deadline moves, Utah brought in the 24-year-old for their second half of the season stretch. He was acquired via their move with the Miami Heat to reroute P.J. Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, also as a part of the blockbuster move to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Martin, who last suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, has played 24 games this season to average 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 61.6% shooting from the field in 20 minutes a game.
It remains to be seen how his role in the lineup will develop. Yet, on paper, he acts as a nice forward to factor into the rotation with his 6-foot-6 size, combined with solid athleticism and consistent shooting efficiency in a limited sample size.
Martin and the Jazz will tip off vs. the Thunder in the Delta Center at 7:30 MT.
