Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are set for another battle on Wednesday night on their home floor against the Charlotte Hornets-- a game in which two of the league's worst records will meet face-to-face.
It's no secret that the Jazz have struggled across the course of the 2024-25 season, but the same can be said for the Hornets. They hold an even worse record than Utah does nearly halfway through the year, collecting an 8-28 record.
While neither of these teams will be gunning for a championship ring this season, this one will likely have some lottery implications later down the line.
For that reason, it's easy to see why Utah will be down several starters and rotational players, as the Jazz brass is certainly aware of what a loss could mean later this offseason. Guys like Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and John Collins have already been ruled out due to injury, and Collin Sexton has been sidelined due to rest; his first absence of this season.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first of two contests against the Hornets for this season:
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 15 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +5.5, ML +180 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!