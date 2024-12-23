Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch
After their first two-game win streak of the season, the Utah Jazz will attempt to keep their hot hand going on Monday when they travel for a tough matchup against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers-- and of course, Donovan Mitchell.
It'll be the first meeting of the year between these two teams, and so far this season, the two clubs have been on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their place in the standings.
The Cavaliers have emerged as one of the best talents in the NBA, also posting one of the longest win-streaks to begin a season in league history in the process, while the Jazz have had one of their worst seasons in recent memory with a 7-20 start.
However, the Jazz are looking good as of late. They've secured two wins vs. the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons on their current road trip, but tonight will likely be a tougher task when up against Kenny Atkinson's tough squad. If they can take care of business, it'll be Utah's first three-game win streak of the season.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of Utah's Monday bout vs. the Cavaliers.
Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 5 PM MT
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse • Cleveland, OH
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +14, ML +700 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
