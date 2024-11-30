Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to Watch
After a two-day Thanksgiving break, the Utah Jazz are back to action on Saturday night, as the Dallas Mavericks travel to the Delta Center for their third matchup of the season.
So far, the Jazz have evened up the season series 1-1, with their latest contest resulting in a Utah victory on their home floor, 113-115. Looking ahead to tonight, they'll look to repeat that task to get a leg up on a tough Western Conference opponent.
The Jazz will have to take on this one a bit short-handed, as notable names Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Filipowski have already been ruled out ahead of tip-off. However, Lauri Markkanen seems ready to go and off the injury report after suffering from his scary knee contusion on Wednesday that took him out in the second half vs. the Denver Nuggets.
However, it looks like the Mavericks will have a few absences of their own. Klay Thompson has a foot injury that already has him listed as out, while star guard Luka Doncic has a wrist injury that leaves him doubtful.
Utah will hope to rebound from their lowly recent stretch, as they've secured a 1-6 record across their past seven games. By facing a familiar face they've seen two times this season already, also being on their home floor, it could generate some more optimism for the Jazz to leave this one with their 5th win in the left column.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's matchup vs. the Mavericks on Saturday:
- Date/Time: Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +6.5, ML +215 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!