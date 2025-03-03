Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back at the Delta Center once again on Monday night to face off against the Detroit Pistons in what will be the final of their extensive nine-game home stretch.
So far through their previous eight games, the Jazz have gone 3-5 in the record books, coming up short in their first leg of the back-to-back vs. the New Orleans Pelicans,121-128. As for the Pistons, they've been on the opposite end of the spectrum lately, going 9-1 in their last 10 and winning their last contest against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Pistons have been a pleasant surprise this season –– bouncing back from being the worst team in the NBA last year to now surging as a playoff team ranked as a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, Detroit stands out as one of the better storylines throughout the league. Perhaps the Jazz can take note and follow that same narrative for next season.
The last time these two matched against one another, the Jazz came up on top in Detroit behind a 30-point Collin Sexton rally, providing a rare chance to sweep the season series, though it remains to be seen how healthy Utah will be following a shorthanded Sunday against New Orleans.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's second battle vs. the Pistons.
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Date/Time: Monday, March 3 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!