Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back at home with the chance to secure their first two-game win-streak in nearly a month, this time facing against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
This will be the first time these two meet up this season, their second contest coming later this season in early April.
The Pacers have been on a strong stretch as of late, winning eight of their past 10 games to land within the top four of the Eastern Conference, also coming on top in their last three. The Jazz fortunately won their previous matchup vs. the Orlando Magic, but at a 2-8 record in their past 10, things have been rough for Utah recently.
Thankfully, the Jazz look notably healthy for Monday's battle, but won't get to see a debut from latest trade deadline acquisition Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was brought in as a part of the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks mega deal involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Expect Hood-Schifino to get some reps soon this season, yet not on Monday night.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's first of two contests vs. the Pacers.
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Date/Time: Monday, February 3 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
