Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will attempt to rebound after a tough loss on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back, this time facing the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of a four-game road stretch.
The night prior, it was a stellar performance from De'Aaron Fox, who finished 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 111-107 victory. And in this one, another tough matchup in the backcourt awaits in James Harden.
The Clippers have had an up-and-down start to their year, beginning with a 6-7 regular season record, good for 11th in the Western Conference, and will be looking to get back to .500 on their track to a hopeful Play-In appearance later down the road.
For the Jazz, they'll have to make things work without their starting center Walker Kessler for the fourth-straight game, as he remains inactive due to hip burstitis. Expect John Collins to fill in his place once again in the frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and rookie Kyle Filipowski.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's 13th regular season contest of the year.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 17 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Intuit Dome • Inglewood, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +9.5, ML +360 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
