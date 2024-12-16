Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the road Monday night, as they'll be facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers for what will be the second time this season.
The first time the Jazz faced off against this team, it ended in the hands of the Clippers, as they took down Utah on November 17th, 105-116. Now, the Jazz will be back in Los Angeles to get their season series even at 1-1.
Utah has been on the wrong end of things for their previous two outings, losing to both the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns in their last two, and are projected underdogs on Monday as they've been for the entire season. However, a win on Monday for the Jazz would be a great stepping stone into their extensive five-game road trip that looms this week and next.
As for the Clippers, they could also make great use of this win. They currently stand on a three-game losing streak, and will be on a three-game road trip following their matchup with the Jazz. Being the current 9th-place team in the West and clawing for their shot in the playoffs, a win on Monday would be a great step forward for the coming week, as well as their end goal this season.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's second meeting against the Clippers this season.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Date/Time: Monday, December 16 at 8:30 PM MT
- Where: Intuit Dome • Inglewood, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +8.5, ML +270 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
