Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are right back to the grind on Saturday night after a tough overtime loss vs. the Phoenix Suns, this time facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It'll be the first of their two battles against Los Angeles across the next week, as the Clippers travel to face Utah on Thursday. These two have already faced off against one another two times this season, with the Clippers taking home a win in both.
The Clippers are on a three-game losing skid, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. Most recently, they lost vs. the Indiana Pacers at home 119-112 despite multiple 20-plus point efforts from James Harden and Norman Powell.
The Jazz will be looking to rebound from their narrow Suns loss in a quick turnaround, yet will still be without a few pieces in their backcourt like Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, and potentially Jordan Clarkson.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's weekend bout in Los Angeles:
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Date/Time: Saturday, February 8 at 8:30 PM MT
- Where: Intuit Dome • Inglewood, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!