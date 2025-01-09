Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will have a chance to sweep their season series against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, as they'll be facing off against this Eastern Conference squad for their second of two times for the 2024-25 campaign.
During their last meeting, the Jazz took care of business in dominating fashion. winning 136-100, largely behind an explosive offensive performance from Brice Sensabaugh-- posting a season-high 34 points on 12-18 shooting from the field. This time around, Utah will hope to get a similar performance from their second-year wing, though fans may not get a chance for an encore, as Sensabaugh is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday due to an illness.
Though, the Heat won't be at their full-strength either. The Jimmy Butler trade drama continues to ensue, leaving their star suspended for yet another bout vs. the Jazz, giving some added responsibility for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to produce in their effort to split the season series.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's Jazz-Heat matchup:
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 9th, 7:00 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +5.5, ML +180 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
