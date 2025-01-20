Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to Watch

The short-handed Utah Jazz are up against the New Orleans Pelicans once again.

Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) has the ball stripped by New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Monday night, once again facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans after coming up short against this same squad earlier on Friday.

Utah has seen some struggles as of late, losing five of their last six to drop to a 10-30 record on the season. As for the Pelicans, they've been on the opposite end of the spectrum by winning four of their last five to lift above the Jazz in the Western Conference.

During the last time these two met up together, the Jazz came up short in double-digit fashion, 123-136, in a matchup Utah was largely short-handed in. This one will likely look very similar in terms of availability, as the roster will be down several significant names like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and John Collins.

With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Monday meeting in New Orleans:

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Date/Time: Monday, January 20 at 6 PM MT
  • Where: Smoothie King Center • New Orleans, LA
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

