Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are back in the fight on Sunday as they'll take on the New Orleans Pelicans as another entry in their extensive nine-game home stand.
The last time the Jazz faced off against the Pelicans was in January during back to back showings, and one where New Orleans ended up on top in both of them. This time around Utah will look to find some redemption.
But it won't be easy for a Jazz team suffering from several absences, with names like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Collin Sexton all being dubbed out of the action. It's a game with major lottery implications, and Utah is doing all they can to understand the assignment at hand.
A loss for Utah in this one ties them up with the Pelicans for the second-worst standing in the league, landing just behind the Washington Wizards for that bottom spot.
In an effort for the Jazz to get their best positioning this offseason and sit in the top three odds when the ping-pong balls start bouncing, many fans might be cheering for this one to go the other way for Utah rather than secure a second-straight win in the books.
Here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's weekend duel against the Pelicans.
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date/Time: Sunday, March 2 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
