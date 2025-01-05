Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz took care of business in their Saturday battle vs. the Miami Heat in dominating fashion, 136-100, and will look to continue their Florida road trip with another victory as they'll take on the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a weekend back-to-back.
The injury-riddled Magic have had a bumpy recent stretch, going 4-6 in their last ten games. The inactives for Sunday's matchup extend deep, as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs headline those out of the action on Orlando's squad. It gives a perfect chance for Utah to secure their second two-game win streak of the season.
The Jazz will hope to get similar production from their previous game out of second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh, who exploded onto the scene during Saturday's matchup vs. Miami with 34 points on 12-18 shooting from the field, paired with seven rebounds, and two assists.
With that, here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's road bout vs. the Magic
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 5th, 4:30 PM MT
- Where: Kia Center • Orlando, FL
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +6, ML +200 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!