Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are looking to bounce back from their previous narrow 120-122 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, this time taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on their home floor.
After the 76ers have seen some struggles in the East standings to start the year, things have been looking up for this squad lately. Philadelphia has won four of their last five games, including a tough Christmas Day matchup vs. the Boston Celtics which ended in their favor, 118-114.
However, it could be a contest in which the Jazz get a significant break based on the injury status of Joel Embiid, who's listed as questionable ahead of the 76ers' matchup due to a sinus fracture and a strained left foot.
The Jazz have lost five of their last seven games, yet have stayed strong vs. the Eastern Conference so far this season, collecting a 4-2 record against teams on the other side. Let's see how things fare in their first of two meetings this season against Philadelphia.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first bout vs. the 76ers.
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +6.5, ML +230 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
