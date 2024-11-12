Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz kick off the first game of their NBA Cup slate on Tuesday night. They begin their first of four matchups with a date against the Phoenix Suns, finally back on their home floor after a lengthy four-game road trip that ended with a 2-2 outcome.
This time last year, the Jazz didn't make much noise during the In-Season Tournament, falling 2-2 in the group stage, which was ultimately won by the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win the whole thing. Now, Utah has a refreshed group to face up against, eyeing another shot at going to Vegas and competing to win the big prize themselves.
On Tuesday, they'll be catching a big break in the injury category, as Suns' forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out to be evaluated in two weeks. While a duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal alongside an 8-2 Phoenix roster still poses a significant threat to Utah's chances, it makes their odds a little more optimistic.
The Jazz look relatively healthy heading into the contest, notably with second-year guard Keyonte George expected to return from a one-game absence to end Utah's latest road trip. Behind an impressive performance from him and Lauri Markkanen, expect a competitive performance at home on both sides of the ball as this young squad looks to make an upset starting off the tournament.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of Utah's tenth regular season game of the season:
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date/Time: Tuesday, November 12 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +4, ML +210 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
