Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: How to Watch
After getting some time off across the week with a four-day break, the Utah Jazz are back at it on Friday night on their home floor, as they face off against the Phoenix Suns to attempt to reach their 6th victory of the season.
These two have matched up once earlier this year, with that game going in favor of the Suns, 120-112, on November 12. Now, the Jazz will have an opportunity to even the score for the season series 1-1.
It could be an extra challenge on Friday or the Jazz, as signs point to Kevin Durant returning to the lineup against Utah. Durant has been on the sidelines since suffering from an ankle injury at the beginning of December, and looks likely to make his appearance in the starting five for the first time in three games.
So far this season, the Suns are 11-2 when Durant plays, and 1-9 when he's inactive. For Phoenix to be successful, it's safe to say having the 14-time All-Star in the mix is a massive help. If the Jazz want to defy the odds, they'll have to show out with a consistent and efficient effort on both sides of the ball, something that's been much easier said than done during the first quarter of their 2024-25 campaign.
With that, here's everything you need to know about the Jazz's second meeting with the Suns this season:
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date/Time: Friday, December 13 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +8, ML +260 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!