Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the road after a two-game home stand and a stretch where they fell two straight games to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. This time around, the Jazz will be up against a Phoenix Suns team-- one that's notably struggled in the standings as of late.
In their past 10 games, the Suns have had the same win-loss record as the Jazz at 3-7. Yet, the stark difference between these two squads is that the Jazz have been pinned as a rebuilding and retooling squad, while Phoenix entered the year with championship expectations.
If the Suns want to re-enter even the Play-In discussion down the stretch of this season, the on-court performance will have to change, and fast.
The Jazz and Suns have met twice already this season, with both contests falling in favor of Phoenix by under 10 points. After Saturday's matchup, the two will have one more meeting scheduled on February 7th, that battle being nationally televised on ESPN.
However, for this one, the Jazz will be extremely short-handed. Five new entries appeared on the injury report as either questionable or out, with starters Keyonte George and John Collins among those inactives. It effectively leaves Utah as double-digit underdogs heading into Saturday.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's third contest of the season against the Suns.
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 11 at 3 PM MT
- Where: Footprint Center • Phoenix, AZ
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +11, ML +455 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
