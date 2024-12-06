Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to action on the road after a two-day rest, this time, facing off against a divisional opponent in the Portland Trail Blazers.
Utah has embarked on a rough stretch as of late, as they've been on the losing end of five out of their last five contests. However, in a matchup in which the Jazz are only underdogs by less than three points, Friday presents a solid opportunity for this young squad to shift the narrative.
The Blazers have also seen some struggles in the West standings to start this season, beginning 8-14 to place 13th in the conference right above Utah. They'll also likely be suffering from a few notable injuries in the rotation, as names such as Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are listed as inactive ahead of the matchup, while Scoot Henderson is dubbed questionable.
As the Jazz are about to endure one of their most difficult road stretches of the season, tonight looks to be a massive opportunity for Utah to get a much-needed win to snap one of the NBA's longest current losing streaks.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Friday road bout:
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 6 at 8:00 PM MT
- Where: Moda Center • Portland, OR
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +2.5, ML +114 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
