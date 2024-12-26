Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch
After a two-day break, the Utah Jazz are looking to etch another win on the season Thursday as they continue their road trip to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
Similarly to the Jazz, the Blazers have gotten off to a rocky start for their 2024-25 campaign. They've collected a 9-20 record to place 13th in the Western Conference, right above the 7-21 Jazz.
The Jazz and Trail Blazers played once earlier in the month of December, where that contest went well within Utah's favor. The Jazz exploded for a 141-99 victory on the road, and will attempt to replicate that stellar showing for their second meeting of the season.
Utah will have some injury questions heading into tip off, with John Collins and Keyonte George's status being up in the air. As for the Blazers, big man Robert Williams III looks to have the same questionable status.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Thursday bout vs. the Trail Blazers.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 26 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Moda Center • Portland, OR
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +1.5, ML +105 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!