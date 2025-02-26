Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in the fight on Tuesday as they'll look to take on the Sacramento Kings for the fourth time this season.
It's been a while since the two matched this season, as their last meeting was at the beginning of December, but now, the Jazz will get an opportunity to prevent the season series sweep on their home floor, as Utah has gone 0-3 in their previous outings.
The last time they took the floor, the Jazz came up short 112-114 to the Portland Trail Blazers and came just short of logging a rare two-game win-streak on the season, but now have a chance to right the ship against a respectable Western Conference opponent.
As for the Kings' last showing, they laid down the hammer on the Charlotte Hornets on their own home floor, leaving with a 130-88 victory for their 29th win on the season. The Kings are 5-5 in their last ten and are gunning for a spot in the Play-In Tournament heading into the final portion of this campaign.
The Jazz look a bit shorthanded on the night, being without key names like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton all listed as inactive ahead of the contest. Expect Utah's young core to have another night with extended reps and opportunity to try and replicate some of their lasting energy from a fiery win against the Houston Rockets over the weekend.
With that, here's everything else you need to know about the Jazz's fourth and final matchup of the season against Sacramento.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date/Time: Wednesday, February 26 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
