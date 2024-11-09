Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind for their fourth of a four-game road trip of Saturday night, as they'll face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season.
The last time the Jazz went up against San Antonio, things didn't go in their favor. Utah fell 88-106, being a dominating effort from Wembanyama on both ends of the floor. He posted 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, also tossing up an astounding +47 plus-minus in the box score-- all accomplished on the Jazz's home floor.
This time, the Jazz will be stationed in San Antonio, hoping to contain the French phenom a bit more than we saw during their last outing, creating a big task for Walker Kessler. The third-year center has started this season on the right foot, averaging career-highs in points, blocks, and rebounds, and will have a true test on Thursday against one of the league's top big men.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's upcoming contest vs. the Spurs:
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date/Time: Saturday, November 9 at 3 PM MT
- Where: Frost Bank Center • San Antonio, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +6.5, ML +210 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/Xand subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!