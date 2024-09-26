Utah Jazz Waive Exhibit 10 Signee Babacar Sane Ahead of Training Camp
The Utah Jazz have waived another Exhibit 10 deal ahead of their looming training camp opening.
According to a report from the team, the Jazz have opted to waive F Babacar Sane. The 21-year-old previously spent time with the G-League Ignite, ultimately appearing in 46 games to average 9.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 21.6 minutes a night.
Sane joins the recent surge of Jazz Exhibit 10 signees to get waived in just under a week to training camp, with Keshawn Justice and Dane Goodwin being cut earlier this week. As a result of this move, the Jazz's roster now slims down to 19 and frees up yet another spot to be taken up on a deal before camp action gets underway.
As of now, the two remaining Exhibit 10 deals on the roster, Max Abmas and Isaiah Wong, have yet to be moved, yet we'll see what happens in the coming days as to what their future holds on the Jazz roster.
Expect Sane, along with Justice and Goodwin, to have their rights retained by the Salt Lake City Stars for the upcoming G League season, with the chance to be elevated to the main roster later in the year.
Jazz training camp is right around the corner, as the action is set to kick off next week, starting on Tuesday, October 1st. During the lead-up to training camp, Jazz executives Danny Ainge, Justin Zanik, and Ryan Smith are set to speak to the media on Friday at 11 AM MT.
