Jazz Issue Walker Kessler Status Update vs. Kings
The Utah Jazz will be taking on the Sacramento Kings on their home floor for another test against a competitive Western Conference team, yet look a bit shorthanded entering the contest with several absences on tap.
Yet, the Jazz will have some reinforcements in the lineup to bank on as center Walker Kessler is listed as available on their injury report vs. the Kings after dealing with an illness that previously listed him as questionable ahead of tip-off.
The Jazz will remain without big names like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton, but as for Kessler, he looks ready to go.
Kessler was out of the mix for the Jazz's last meeting against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, yet will be positioned to return to his rightful spot in the starting five for their upcoming battle.
Kessler has remained a strong force in the Jazz's otherwise up-and-down campaign. In 44 games, he's averaged 11.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.4 blocks in just over 30 minutes a game. Despite finding his way in some intriguing trade rumors mid-season, Utah's third-year big man has staked his claim as the team's defensive anchor in the middle for the foreseeable future.
However, in his first game back, the Jazz center won't have it easy With the task of stopping a tough cover in Domantas Sabonis soon underway, Kessler will have his hands full on Wednesday. Let's see how he tackles it.
Tip off between the Jazz and Kings lands at 7 PM MT in the Delta Center.
