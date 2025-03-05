Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will get their extensive road trip started on Wednesday night in a game with massive lottery implications, matching up with the 11-49 Washington Wizards.
It's been a similar-looking season for both sides. The Wizards and Jazz have each dove heavily into their youth movements, have sunk to the bottom of their respective conference standings, and now both find themselves eagerly looking ahead to this offseason's draft lottery. Yet, in this one, the two will battle against one another for their first of a pair of times this year.
Each side will be suffering from considerable absences. For the Jazz, they'll be shamelessly resting multiple of their guys, including Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton, while the Wizards won't be with the services of Jordan Poole or Malcolm Brogdon.
It's a tale of two tanks in this one. Expect considerable opportunity for the young players on both sides in a game that could see its fair share of sloppy play.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's first contest of the season against the Wizards.
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
- Date/Time: Wednesday, March 5 at 5 PM MT
- Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
