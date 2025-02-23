Jazz HC Will Hardy Sounds Off to Doubters After Win vs. Rockets
The Utah Jazz managed to take down a strong Houston Rockets team on Saturday night at the Delta Center, coming out on top in the second leg of a back-to-back, and grabbing the first win of their post-All-Star Break stretch.
Over the course of an up-and-down year, the win over Houston was one of Utah's best on the season. Especially against a team like the Rockets with one of the best records across the entire league, the performance was a major statement win for the Jazz and the youthful, budding group they've been building.
Following their eye-catching win over Houston, it made for a sweet, satisfying moment for Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who made sure to send a message to those who have held their doubts about Utah's young core after an impressive showing from his guys.
"The petty part of me is, my first reaction is 'Told ya so.' To everybody who talked s––t all year," Hardy said. "These guys are young, they're getting better, and they're working really hard. I have the utmost belief in them. I have the utmost belief in what we're doing. I'm there every day... You see the way these guys conduct themselves. You see the attitude and the spirit of the team every day. Outside of a couple of tough moments, I've never felt like, 'Oh man, the guys are in the tank. What are we going to do?"
While the season hasn't gone widely in favor of the Jazz, nights like this inject much-needed confidence into what the team is building for the future. The young core is bound to have growing pains in their development at times, but when all ends are clicking, the potential of what could be in store down the line gets put on full display.
And when those times finally do come around for the Jazz, it makes for a fulfilling moment for a group working excessively on getting better and improving every day.
"[The win] is gratifying, because I want that for them," Hardy said. "I want them to have nights where their work really shows. All of the things they're doing to work on late-game situations, all of the things they're doing to deal with the learning moments on tough nights. They face it. They come in the next day, they watch the film, they go through practice, they don't make excuses. They face what happened and they just try to get better."
"To do it tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, and to do it against a good team –– it does make you feel good. I'm proud of them. I want them to enjoy it, and then we get back to work."
The Jazz will have one day of short, yet much-deserved rest before taking on their next contest, facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers on their home floor in Salt Lake City to try and collect their second-straight win.
