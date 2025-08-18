Utah Jazz's Will Hardy Had Two-Word Reaction to Tanking Question
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the outlook will look a bit different for the Utah Jazz.
After an offseason that was spent ridding this roster of its previous veteran talent and maximizing this young core for a year of development, there are set to be a few notable changes to this rotation for the upcoming campaign. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are out of the mix, effectively clearing the way for this youth to have extended responsibility on the floor that wasn't previously available consistently.
And more importantly, we won't be seeing as much tanking, resting starters, and deliberate manipulation of lineups; something that was abundant towards the end of last season as the Jazz had their eyes set on maximizing their lottery odds, which ended up getting them the fifth-overall pick in Ace Bailey.
For head coach Will Hardy, heading into his fourth year with Utah, that change in mindset comes as some relieving news.
During an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, Hardy was asked if it would be exciting to have a roster that won't be bound to resting multiple starters and fully invested in the tanking movement, giving a two-word take on the matter.
“Very, very," Hardy said.
It's not to say that the Jazz won't still be invested in their rebuild and youth movement, which may still inevitably lead them to the bottom of the league standings for a second-straight season. They probably will still find their way down there. But, the fashion in which that can be done now looks way more appealing.
Hardy can now truly prioritize Utah's entire young collective from the players they've drafted across the past three years without worry that the veteran talent and their minutes will eat out of their share of playing time and opportunities.
Even with Lauri Markkanen on the floor and in the starting lineup on a nightly basis as he's expected to be, Utah remains young, inexperienced, and likely not quite at the level of the surrounding Western Conference that could have 12 to 13 playoff-caliber teams ahead of them.
The Jazz, who have a top-eight protected first-round pick in the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder next season, can not only fully maximize the growth of their youth movement, but also find their way to another top spot in the lottery–– all while being done in a bit more of an ethical, less tank-heavy approach.
On paper, it's a strong plan of attack for a rebuilding Jazz team this season, and a better product for fans to be invested in from what the case was last season; and clearly, Coach Hardy is ready to take on the new challenge.
