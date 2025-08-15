Utah Jazz’s 3 Must-Watch Games on 2025-26 Schedule
The 2025-26 NBA schedule has officially been released, giving a first look at what the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league could expect on their calendar from late October to mid-April, and the whole 82-game slate to come with it.
And for the Jazz, while this season may have its ups and downs, there's still sure to be a handful of exciting games on the schedule that may mean a bit more than your typical regular season matchup. Whether that centers around seeing some old faces in new places or a highlight matchup between two big names on each side, Utah will have a lot to unpack for the year ahead, even while still being in the midst of a franchise retool.
Here are three games on the Jazz's schedule that find themselves in the "must-watch" category for the 2025-26 season:
Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Season Opener & John Collins Return
Not only will this be a return to basketball in the Delta Center for the Jazz for the first time in over six months, it'll also be an immediate reunion for Utah with former forward John Collins, who was shipped over to LA earlier this offseason within a three-team deal that brought Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to the Jazz. Not to mention, former Jazz guard Kris Dunn will be on the other side, too.
Therefore, it's easy to expect not only the environment in the arena to be at high intensity in the stands, but also on the floor with those broader implications. Utah will also be matched up with a pair of All-Star-level talents in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in their season debut, so we'll likely be in for some exciting highlight plays on their part in the process.
Dec. 27th @ San Antonio Spurs: Ace Bailey vs. Dylan Harper
Of course, any game against the French phenom Victor Wembanyama is sure to be a thrilling contest to watch unfold, but in this one between the Jazz and Spurs, it'll be the first time we'll see former Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey face off on an NBA floor.
Earlier in the summer, there was an opportunity to see the two get that first look at one another during the Las Vegas Summer League. But Bailey would inevitably see himself listed out due to the hip injury that kept him out of the fold for the entire five-game stretch in Vegas. That puts the focus on the end of December for the next chance to see it happen, and drawn puts a big circle around the 27th.
The Spurs will be a fun, possibly competitive team to watch as is next season, but going up against Bailey and the Jazz could be one of their more exciting contests across the year when taking the Rutgers connection into account.
Mar. 11 vs. New York Knicks: Jordan Clarkson's Homecoming
This won't be the first time the Jazz see the Knicks throughout the 2025-26 season– their first meeting will come on Friday, December 5th, with that one taking place in the illustrious Madison Square Garden.
However, their second meeting of the year falls a bit later in the NBA calendar in March, where that one will be stationed in Salt Lake City, and the first time former guard Jordan Clarkson will make his return to the Delta Center; one of the most recognizable Jazzmen across the past decade, and will make his first appearance in Utah with a different uniform since 2017.
The Knicks, as one of this year's top contenders in the East for this upcoming season, will certainly present a big challenge for this young group for each of their meetings on the year, but the second of two might be the one that means a bit more for both Clarkson and the Jazz.
