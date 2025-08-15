Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz’s 3 Must-Watch Games on 2025-26 Schedule

What are the top three games to watch on the Utah Jazz's schedule this season?

Jared Koch

Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) defends LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) defends LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025-26 NBA schedule has officially been released, giving a first look at what the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league could expect on their calendar from late October to mid-April, and the whole 82-game slate to come with it.

And for the Jazz, while this season may have its ups and downs, there's still sure to be a handful of exciting games on the schedule that may mean a bit more than your typical regular season matchup. Whether that centers around seeing some old faces in new places or a highlight matchup between two big names on each side, Utah will have a lot to unpack for the year ahead, even while still being in the midst of a franchise retool.

Here are three games on the Jazz's schedule that find themselves in the "must-watch" category for the 2025-26 season:

Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Season Opener & John Collins Return

Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Not only will this be a return to basketball in the Delta Center for the Jazz for the first time in over six months, it'll also be an immediate reunion for Utah with former forward John Collins, who was shipped over to LA earlier this offseason within a three-team deal that brought Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to the Jazz. Not to mention, former Jazz guard Kris Dunn will be on the other side, too.

Therefore, it's easy to expect not only the environment in the arena to be at high intensity in the stands, but also on the floor with those broader implications. Utah will also be matched up with a pair of All-Star-level talents in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in their season debut, so we'll likely be in for some exciting highlight plays on their part in the process.

Dec. 27th @ San Antonio Spurs: Ace Bailey vs. Dylan Harper

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper drives the ball past Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper drives the ball past Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) during the second half in a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Of course, any game against the French phenom Victor Wembanyama is sure to be a thrilling contest to watch unfold, but in this one between the Jazz and Spurs, it'll be the first time we'll see former Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey face off on an NBA floor.

Earlier in the summer, there was an opportunity to see the two get that first look at one another during the Las Vegas Summer League. But Bailey would inevitably see himself listed out due to the hip injury that kept him out of the fold for the entire five-game stretch in Vegas. That puts the focus on the end of December for the next chance to see it happen, and drawn puts a big circle around the 27th.

The Spurs will be a fun, possibly competitive team to watch as is next season, but going up against Bailey and the Jazz could be one of their more exciting contests across the year when taking the Rutgers connection into account.

Mar. 11 vs. New York Knicks: Jordan Clarkson's Homecoming

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges
Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This won't be the first time the Jazz see the Knicks throughout the 2025-26 season– their first meeting will come on Friday, December 5th, with that one taking place in the illustrious Madison Square Garden.

However, their second meeting of the year falls a bit later in the NBA calendar in March, where that one will be stationed in Salt Lake City, and the first time former guard Jordan Clarkson will make his return to the Delta Center; one of the most recognizable Jazzmen across the past decade, and will make his first appearance in Utah with a different uniform since 2017.

The Knicks, as one of this year's top contenders in the East for this upcoming season, will certainly present a big challenge for this young group for each of their meetings on the year, but the second of two might be the one that means a bit more for both Clarkson and the Jazz.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

Home/News