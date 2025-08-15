Utah Jazz Land New Win-Loss Projection After NBA Schedule Release
The Utah Jazz's 2025-26 schedule was finally unveiled earlier this week alongside the other 29 names in the league, showcasing the team's upcoming 82-game slate for the year to come, which is now sitting just over two months away from opening night tip-off.
The Jazz enter this season looking a bit different than how they ended last campaign. Multiple veterans in Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins were shipped out of the fold in favor for this roster's youth, new budding young stars in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. entered the mix, where Utah now looks center focused on development and this rebuild for the year ahead.
With all of that in mind, there's a world where the Jazz might not just have their share of struggles next year, but perhaps find their way to being the worst team in the NBA once again.
Following the release of each NBA team's schedule, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey broke down some new record projections for each of the 30 teams around the league, where the Jazz saw themselves with a brutal 16-66 prediction–– 2.5 games lower than where FanDuel Sportsbook places them with 18.5 wins.
"Last season felt like the first time since the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades that the Utah Jazz fully committed to tanking, and it led them to the best odds they could possibly have for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Unfortunately, they still wound up fifth, where they picked up Ace Bailey (who was the No. 2 high school recruit in his class, behind only Flagg). And the pain from that drawing could push Utah to tank for at least one more year."
"It already traded Collins for no win-now talent. It bought out Clarkson, who later signed with the Knicks. And even if the Jazz don't move Lauri Markkanen, there are enough rotational minutes committed to Bailey, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski and other recent draft picks to nearly ensure another sub-20-win campaign."
Last year, the Jazz saw their lowest win total in franchise history with 17 victories on the year, but with the current state of this young, inexperienced, and developmental roster, that record could find a new low just one year after the fact– as Utah looks even more committed to letting this young core have a bigger responsibility from start to finish this season.
Even with Lauri Markkanen still on the roster as someone who can put wins on the table now, outside of his services, it'll be Walker Kessler and a bundle of one, two, and three-year players still trying to find their footing and role in the league. More often than not, that's a set-up that looks way more geared towards the lottery than a playoff berth.
Especially within an extremely strong Western Conference with both top talent and depth within it's best teams, the Jazz will have to have a true breakout from a handful of young players to make a notable shift in the win-loss category from next year; something that might just be a couple of years away from truly transpiring.
More Utah Jazz Content
- Utah Jazz Among NBA's Lowest in National TV Games This Season
- Utah Jazz Take Different Direction in 2024 NBA Re-Draft
- Utah Jazz’s Ace Bailey Stands Out in NBA 2K26 Rookie Ratings
- Jazz's Georges Niang Gets New Jersey Number After Celtics Trade
- Utah Jazz Linked to Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga as Missed Opportunity