Jazz Having Worst Offensive Production in Over 10 Years
It's undoubtedly been a rough season for the Utah Jazz throughout the 2024-25 campaign, with considerable struggles spanning across both sides of the ball.
On the defensive end, it's been typical in recent memory for the Jazz to have their lapses, as they ranked as the league's worst defense throughout the 2023-24 season, now following up this year with the same status as the NBA's 30th-ranked defense in terms of defensive rating.
But on the offensive side, it's been a season full of rare stumbles. With just 10 games to go in their regular season slate, the Jazz now rank as the 24th-best offense in the NBA –– a far drop-off from last year when they placed 17th.
According to NBA.com's John Schuhmann's latest power rankings, the Jazz's bottom-ten ranked offense is a mark the team hasn't seen in over ten seasons.
"The Jazz had a league-average offense last season, but have been 3.1 points per 100 possessions worse than average this year. This will be the first time since 2013-14 and just the second time in the last 19 seasons that they’ve ranked in the bottom 10 offensively," Schuhmann wrote.
The lack of offense can be attributed to several factors. Utah's been extremely injured across the season, and especially through the second half with extensive absences from Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz have also prioritized their young talent more than ever this year, suffering from the growing pains that come with it.
And probably the most impactful factor of all: they're tanking.
So, it's easy to see why the Jazz are falling behind on both ends of the ball, but an offseason right around presents the perfect opportunity to keep growing this young talent, or maybe even make a splash with their plentiful assets on hand.
In doing so, this arrow should start trending up, but in the meantime, expect to see more of those aforementioned growing pains during Utah's final 10-game stretch.
