Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Reveals Biggest Improvement of Rookie Year
The Utah Jazz have seen appealing growth from their young players throughout this rebuilding, challenging 2024-25 campaign. However, rookie big man Kyle Filipowski may be showcasing some of the more impressive jumps from around the roster.
Starting the year off as a second-round pick getting reps in the G League, Filipowski has generated significant traction in the Jazz rotation, effectively becoming a nightly fixture in the Utah frontcourt to present a strong offensive skillset, versatility, and stamping himself as a future piece in the lineup for years to come.
It's been a huge success for Filipowski this year, but when asking the rookie himself, there's one trait that's stood out the most as the most significant aspect of improvement: his mentality.
"I can say a lot of things when it comes to reading the defense and making a play quicker with my three-pointer, or whatever it may be, but I kind of think it's my mentality with how I'm approaching the game now," Filipowski said of his biggest improvement. "Because of that mentality and the things that I'm focusing on, I think that's just helped those other parts of my game, where it's being in the right spot on defense, and getting those rebounds, and being in the right spots on offense to let everything flow naturally."
Of course, any rookie will be slated to make their respective physical growths, whether that be refining their frame, their game, or fundamental technical skills necessary in the pros. But an equally impactful factor within that development may be the mental part of the game –– one in which Filipowski is seemingly sharpening up in his rookie campaign.
Filipowski has gone from an off and on rotational player for the Jazz to now switching between a prominent four next to Walker Kessler, or primary five on the court in Will Hardy's lineup, a large part of which has been made possible due to his strong basketball IQ and progression within it.
There's still a ways to go in Filipowski's development as a pro, but the Jazz have gotten consistent positive signs for what they have in their first-year big man for the future to come, making it clear that they secured a steal at the top of the second round during last summer's draft.
