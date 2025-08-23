Utah Jazz Would Be Foolish to Trade This Young Player
The Utah Jazz's latest offseason of moves can be defined by the trend of shipping out veteran players to further push the needle forward on this roster's youth movement and younger players, effectively setting the stage for a year of development for the 2025-26 season, and helping maximize this young talent with an extended dose of responsibility on both ends.
However, in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, in the midst of the Jazz's first, second, and third-year players on the roster for next season, there might be one name who might be best served finding a new home: Keyonte George.
Buckley recently sorted out five under-23 players around the NBA who might need a fresh start elsewhere, and George was right in the mix coming off an up-and-down sophomore year.
"After spending the No. 16 pick of the 2023 draft on George, the Jazz didn't have to wait long to see flashes that suggested he'd already become one of the most important pieces of their rebuild,' Buckley wrote. "Even if there was a lot more quantity than quality in his first go-round, he still found his way onto the All-Rookie second team while averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists with an interesting mix of off-the-dribble scoring and playmaking."
"After some stagnation as a sophomore, though, his future with the franchise suddenly feels far less certain," he continued. "That's not to say he has played his way out of the plans, but Utah has given itself alternatives in the backcourt, like 2024 No. 29 pick Isaiah Collier and this year's No. 18 pick Walter Clayton Jr... "If George needs to mature, he could find a better growth environment elsewhere. He'd log fewer minutes on a contender, but he might develop better habits and perhaps find his calling as an instant-offense reserve."
So would the Jazz be right to ship off Keyonte George just two years into his pro career?
In my eyes, it's far too early to give up on George. Here's why:
Trading Keyonte George Would Hurt the Jazz
Sure, year two wasn't the perfect outcome for George.
George suffered from inefficiencies as a shooter across the floor with 39.1% from the field and 34.2% from three, never quite finding his groove as a consistent shot-maker, albeit showing notable flashes in pockets throughout the year.
As a passer, George still had issues with ball security and giveaways, being one of the many components of the Jazz rotation that led to Utah topping the league in turnovers. His defensive ability is extremely questionable, and while his intensity on that end of the floor began to turn up late last season, can that continue into year three?
All valid concerns to be had for the Jazz guard and his ability to stick as a quality starter at the NBA level. But for George, it's super important to consider the inexperience factor.
George still has fewer than 150 regular-season games under his belt, and hasn't even hit 22 years old yet. Especially for high-level NBA guards, oftentimes, it's rare you see them storm onto the scene as an instantly dominant and efficient player, with that process taking a few years to incubate.
It took Tyrese Haliburton five seasons to make his first All-Star game. It took the same amount of time for Devin Booker, and he shot 32% from three the season before his first selection. Jalen Brunson, while a second round pick, had five years before he truly nestled into his role as the MVP-quality player he is today.
George may never become an All-Star-level talent like the aforementioned names, but it goes to show that young guards take time to develop in the NBA game. Especially for ball-dominant point guards or combo guards like George is, defenses are becoming harder to attack, defenders are getting better, and it makes for an even taller challenge for young guys to make that jump to being that quality starter or star talent.
But at this point in the rebuild, the Jazz can afford to have the patience to let George grow into his own. The Baylor product has shown enough offensive upside to be, at the very worst, a quality sixth man if he can level up to a mediocre defender, and has room to find an even bigger impact on this roster if he can remain more consistent on a night-to-night basis.
This season and next can act as a major test as to whether he can handle the reins of being a premier piece of this backcourt for the future. However, when it comes to a trade this early in the juncture, that seems a bit premature.