Former Utah Jazz Wing Cleared in Gambling Investigation
Former Utah Jazz wing Malik Beasley can now finally close the chapter on the gambling allegations that clouded the past weeks of his offseason, as reports indicate he is no longer the target of the federal investigations.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, per Beasley's attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, his team had multiple meetings with the Eastern District of New York, ultimately determining he would no longer be the target of the investigation, effectively putting his name back atop the free agent market as potentially one of the most talented names and shooters up for grabs.
"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Steve Haney told ESPN's Charania. "An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."
Beasley was previously the center of gambling allegations surrounding NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season, one that resulted in all of his free agent discussions being brought to a full stop just one day ahead of free agency opening.
Beasley, who was a member of the Jazz during the 2022-23 season, comes off a career-best season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a night on 41.6% shooting from three, shooting over nine from deep a night.
Before the developments of his allegations, Detroit was set to offer Beasley a three-year $42 million contract, but it never officially materialized due to the ongoing legal implications.
During his time with the Jazz, it would only be for 55 games before he would be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2023 deadline. In that timeframe, he would average 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists during the first year of Utah's ongoing rebuild.
In the end, he would be sent to the Lakers in the three-team exchange involving both Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley, one that landed Utah LA's 2027 top-four protected pick.
As for what it means surrounding Beasley's NBA future, it remains to be seen where he ends up, but he'll certainly be gaining some market interest in the coming days. Considering his former team recently signed Duncan Robinson to a lucrative three-year deal to fill his role as a wing sharpshooter, a return to Detroit seems unlikely.
A return to the Jazz also doesn't feel like a realistic outcome, either. Not only is Utah focused on the internal development of their young players, but they currently have an overloaded roster with 16 traditional contracts on the books. Even while the salary cap may be there, a logical fit isn't.
Beasley will likely find his next NBA home in the coming days to weeks as the market gauges interest, but don't expect the Jazz to be among those calling.