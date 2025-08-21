Wild NBA Trade Idea Swaps Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen for Paul George
In all likelihood, the Utah Jazz won't be trading away their star forward, Lauri Markkanen, this offseason, despite a bit of clamoring around the league, and look primed to roll into year four with the team. That stability could very well shift leading up to the deadline and into next summer, but for now, the expectation remains he'll be set to stay in Utah.
However, it's never a bad time to look at a few mock-up deals of potential packages the Jazz could have in store if they were ever interested in dealing Markkanen elsewhere.
Last offseason, the one-time All-Star was among the more coveted trade chips in the league before he landed his extension in Utah, and while the market might not remain as bullish on him, a few teams would still be intrigued to land his services.
One of those teams that could be a strong spot to look towards as a Markkanen fit is the Philadelphia 76ers. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently drew up a proposal that would send Markkanen to the 76ers, while the Jazz would land Paul George and a future first-rounder in return–– largely as a way for Philadelphia to pivot off of George.
Philadelphia 76ers acquire: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz acquire: Paul George, 2028 first-round pick (via LAC)
"Depending on how things go with George's health, the Sixers could use this pick as a sweetener in a trade that exchanges his salary for a smaller one—or for a player with a better health outlook," Hughes wrote. "Utah is hoarding other teams' future firsts and might be amenable to snaring this one along with several smaller contracts in exchange for Markkanen. Though the Finnish forward has had his own struggles staying on the floor of late, his movement shooting and efficient scoring would make him a fascinating addition to the Embiid-Tyrese Maxey combo."
Would the Jazz do this deal?
In a vacuum, it still feels as if a deal like this wouldn't make a ton of logical sense for the Jazz.
Markkanen is a better timeline fit than George as he's seven years younger, he makes less money than George across the next three years, and had a largely comparable season, and in some ways, better year than George did in the 2024-25 campaign, even in his worst season of production since coming to Utah.
The first-round pick obviously adds additional appeal, but there's still a route to Philadelphia being a relatively good team once that 2028 draft rolls around. So is a mid-range first-rounder really worth the trouble of George's contract and sending off a more valuable asset in George? Not quite.
Then, when considering the external factors of how highly the Jazz reportedly valued Markkanen in talks last summer, for the front office to officially cash and send him out for the end result to be one first-round pick and a pretty strong negative asset in George, it would feel like a total misuse of assets.
Maybe with another young player and pick attached, Utah may consider this one a bit more, but even if Markkanen were more readily available to acquire in a potential trade, this one feels like a no from the Jazz.