Former Utah Jazz F Kenneth Lofton Jr. Signs 1-Year Deal With Bulls
It looks like another member of the Utah Jazz from last season has found a new spot to call home for the coming NBA season.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have opted to sign forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a one-year deal, as he will now compete for a spot on their 15-man roster ahead of next year.
Lofton Jr. was a late-season add to the Jazz last season, appearing in four regular-season games across their 2023-24 campaign. After bouncing from the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies and being in and out of the G-League earlier in the year he took advantage of his short, yet impactful stint in Utah.
During his four games played with the Jazz, he averaged an impressive 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 60.0% shooting from the field and 33.3% from deep. While there wasn't any long-term future in store with Utah, it offered the 22-year-old to be put on notice, and make a pitch for some more secure staying power elsewhere.
In terms of the implications for the Jazz, it takes away a body within their forward rotation for next season, but there are many solid candidates on hand to take those minutes, whether it be Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, or even rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.
As for the former Jazzman, expect Lofton Jr. to make a convincing case for a spot on the Bulls this next season as a depth forward piece, while the Jazz continue to prioritize their emerging young core.
