Utah Jazz Reveal Broadcast Team Shakeup, Add New Sideline Reporter
The Utah Jazz are making a few changes to their broadcast team for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz is bringing a new addition into the fold with sideline reporter Lauren Green joining the mix, along with giving Holly Rowe a new role. The Jazz haven't had a sideline reporter on the team since their Kristen Kenny left in 2021, but now, we'll see Green reprise the role.
As for Rowe, she'll be transitioning to be an in-game reporter for Jazz, while also finding a role with appearances during pre-game. post-game, as well as halftime during "select home games." Rowe was brought on as an analyst and play-by-play voice for Utah back in 2021 and will continue to find contributions on the team, just in a different font for the 2024-25 season.
When it comes to the rest of the Jazz broadcast team, expect more of the same, as Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey will continue as Utah's play-by-play team. BYU alums Alema Harrington and Mike Smith will man down the pre and post-game shows, continuing where they left off from last season. For radio, David Locke will return as the play-by-play voice for his 16th season.
While an exciting season sits on the horizon, we still have a bit under two months to go until action kicks off for the Jazz. Preseason will begin for Utah on October 4th, and the regular season will follow soon after on October 23rd.
