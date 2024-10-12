Report: Victor Wembanyama Inactive in Spurs vs. Jazz Preseason Game
The Utah Jazz won't have a full plate on their hands during Saturday night's preseason game.
According to Matthew Tynan of Corporate Knowledge, the San Antonio Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama during their preseason contest vs. the Jazz on Saturday. He will join Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Nathan Mensah, and Devin Vassell sitting out in this one, as each have also been ruled out.
Wembanyama is coming off his debut preseason performance against the Orlando Magic where he played 24 minutes posting 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the Spurs' 104-97 win. Now, the 2023 first-overall pick will get some rest his way, and may instead get a chance to play against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Wembanyama is fresh from a historic Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023-24, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks a night. Heading into his second year pro, it's no secret that he'll be gearing up for another big season.
As for the Jazz, they may also be without the services of a young star in Keyonte George, as he'll likely sit out after suffering from a left knee sprain in Thursday's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks. While the exact timeline for George's return isn't known without an MRI, the expectation would be that he'll be ready to go before Utah's regular season opener.
The Jazz and Spurs will tip off on Saturday at 6 PM MT, where Utah will attempt to make it four straight wins in their preliminary set of games.
