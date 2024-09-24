Report: Jazz Waive Recent Exhibit 10 Signee Amid Dane Goodwin Signing
The Utah Jazz have made some changes to their preliminary roster sitting just under a week away from NBA training camps officially opening.
According to insider Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz have opted to waive forward Keshawn Justice to make room for recent addition Dane Goodwin. Justice was brought into Utah last week on an Exhibit 10 contract, but has since been swapped out for the newly-added Notre Dame alum.
Justice, a 6-foot-7, 24-year-old forward, spent time with the Jazz's Summer League squad earlier this offseason, ultimately spending five games with the squad. In around 23 minutes a night, Justice averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 38% shooting from the field and 25.9% shooting from deep.
With the latest cut of Justice, the Jazz's roster total now gets brought down to 21 players-- four of those names being on Exhibit 10 deals themselves: Dane Goodwin, Babacar Sane, Max Abmas, Isaiah Wong.
As Utah's camp action gets underway, we'll soon find out who of the bunch gets a chance to make the final 18-man roster as one two-way spot lies open for the Jazz-- the other two two-way deals being occupied by Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe.
The wait will soon be over for fans eager to get back to action as Jazz training camp will officially get back underway at the beginning of next month on October 1st.
