Walker Kessler Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Jazz-Lakers
Utah Jazz starting center Walker Kessler isn’t quite ready to return from his hip injury. According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, Kessler will miss Tuesday's night showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.
This will be the fifth consecutive game Kessler has missed, and there’s no timeline for a return. Kessler has been one of the few bright spots for the Jazz. In nine games played, Kessler is averaging 9.2 points and 10.7 rebounds.
Kessler’s absence has given Kyle Filipowski more NBA live reps. The 2024 second-round pick has averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the four-game stretch.
Drew Eubanks and John Collins could also see an uptick in minutes. Collins is having a good year in his second year in Salt Lake City.
Utah will need to be at its best to have a shot against the Lakers. With NBA Cup implications, expect the Lakers to be at full strength. The oddsmakers have the Jazz pegged as an 11-point underdog.
The next opportunity for Kessler to suit up will be Thursday at the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.
