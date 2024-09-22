Jazz Send Walker Kessler to Pelicans in Newest NBA Mock Trade
Mock trade season never ends around the NBA, and it seems as if the chatter has only continued as we approach just under one month until the 2024-25 regular season campaign officially arrives.
The trade talk especially doesn't stop when it comes to the Utah Jazz, as their current rebuilding team state and abundant set of assets in terms of young and veteran talent, along with their stockpile of draft choices make them an ideal partner for a hypothetical deal with several squads around the NBA.
The latest trade chatter encircling the Jazz comes from Bleacher Report, as they threw out a new potential move Utah could invest in ahead of the looming season ahead-- effectively trading Walker Kessler to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for an All-Star level forward.
In a proposed deal from Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Jazz end up shipping off Kessler, John Collins, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram.
UTA receives: Brandon Ingram
NOP receive: Walker Kessler, John Collins, 2025 first-round pick (via CLE)
Hughes notes that the "opportunistic" Jazz could pounce on Ingram amid his availability on the market, while Kessler can be a great plug-and-play five for the Pelicans who currently have a hole at the positon ahead of next year:
"The opportunistic Jazz can justify the risk of onboarding Ingram, and they should be more willing to meet his $200 million extension demands than the Pelicans. Utah's timeline is longer, which allows it to be patient... New Orleans has more immediate needs, chiefly at center. That's where Kessler comes in. An elite shot-blocking big who'd also address the Pels' suspect defensive rebounding, Kessler would shore up the back line with his size and length."- Grant Hughes, Bleacher Report
Ingram has been a name consistently mentioned as a trade candidate throughout this most recent NBA offseason, and the Jazz could inevitably be the ones to take him on-- all for a relatively fair package.
The All-Star forward is coming off of his fifth-straight season of averaging over 20 points a night, ending his most recent campaign with 20.8 points per game alongside 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He provides a strong impact on both sides of the ball, and would be a complimentary add to a Jazz team who has coveted some extra wing talent in recent years.
The one hangup for the Jazz in this deal lies upon the hit this roster takes in the frontcourt with the departure of Kessler and Collins. Extra responsibility would then lean upon Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Drew Eubanks, and even rookie Kyle Filipowski to have a bigger role as the big men down the depth chart.
A deal may not be imminent now, but expect the Jazz to continue to keep the door cracked when it comes to making a big trade somewhere down the line this season.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!