Walt Clayton Shares Takeaways From Utah Jazz Training Camp
While a majority of the focus on the Utah Jazz's rookie class has centered on fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, another one of their first-round picks from this summer has remained busy in the background, leaning up to his first season in the mix: 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr.
Clayton, who comes in as an interesting young piece to add to Utah's budding backcourt rotation, has been getting his feet wet in the early motions of the season like the rest of the roster has.
So far, that's involved getting to know his new teammates, learning a new system, finding more comfortability in the next level, and of course, a lot of early-season conditioning.
"A lot of running, I'll say that." Clayton said of his early takeaways at training camp, "Just guys getting to know each other. Obviously, got the whole team here now. So, just trying to build some chemistry, and get this thing kicked off."
Clayton comes on as one of the more experienced and accomplished names at the college level after leading Florida to a National Championship win last season while becoming the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
But as with any rookie stepping foot into the league, there's a learning curve to be had before year one in the pros as guys transition from the college game to the NBA. Different shot and game clocks, rule differences, amount of games in a season, you name it.
For Clayton, it's a bit of an adjustment to take on, but that's to be expected. In the meantime, he's been leaning on veterans in the room for that aspired guidance.
"It's not super weird. But, it's an adjustment," Clayton said of going from college to pro. "This is the next level, so just learning the ins and outs. Obviously, the older guys, they're teaching me little things that guys are doing within a play to give us any slight advantage throughout the games."
Among the key points those vets have taught him, that includes knowing when to take chances, limiting reach-in fouls, managing a new clock, and of course, remaining level-headed through what's bound to be a hectic rookie season ahead.
"Don't put your hand in that cookie jar, man. They swiping through, for sure, they going to call a foul on you. Learning that, clock management, and when to take chances and when not to take chances," Clayton continued. "A big thing for me was being better with not turning the ball over. So, the vets have been helping me out a lot with that."
"It's my rookie year. The older guys have been saying that a lot– rookie year is going to be ups and downs, so just being able to fight through those and stay even-keeled."
It'll be a fun season ahead filled with young talent and development in Utah, and a group that Clayton could inevitably emerge into as a core component for now and for the future.