WATCH: Hawks' Trae Young Takes Down Jazz With Half-Court Buzzer-Beater
The Utah Jazz were nearly on the verge of heading to an overtime battle against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Yet, Trae Young ultimately emerged when time expired in the fourth quarter, throwing up an incredible half-court heave, sinking it, and taking home a win, 121-124.
The half-court game-winner capped off a stellar night for Young, one where he posted 24 points, two rebounds, and an insane 20 assists to prevent the Jazz from reaching their first three-game win streak of the season.
Young's shot followed shortly after a great make from the Jazz's own Collin Sexton, who cashed in a three-pointer to tie up the game 121-121. However, the excitement in the Delta Center was short-lived, as Young came up big to give the Hawks their 19th victory of the season despite being without Jalen Johnson.
Besides Young's highlight, it was a strong night for Lauri Markkanen, who showed up with a game-high 35 points on 11-21 shooting from the field and 8-15 from three. He was one of five Jazz players to log over 10 points and one of three on Utah's squad to post 20+.
The loss effectively takes the Jazz to a 9-26 record and sticks them at 14th place in the Western Conference. The result stings in the heat of the moment. Yet, it keeps Utah on track for their ultimate goal of maximizing their chances of lucking out in this summer's lottery, and hopefully netting their first top-five pick in over ten seasons.
In the meantime, the Jazz will have a chance to rebound from a tough loss on Thursday when they face off against the Miami Heat for the second of two times this season, once again without Jimmy Butler.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!