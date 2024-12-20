WATCH: Keyonte George Has Dunk of the Year Poster in Jazz-Pistons
The Utah Jazz saw their second-year guard add to his career highlight reel on Thursday night vs. the Detroit Pistons with an insane poster dunk on Jalen Duren.
The Baylor product has had a few attention-grabbing dunks in his young career, but this one might top the list.
It was an eye-catching statement dunk from George that came in the final three minutes of the second half, effectively adding to the damage done by Utah in an explosive first half-- and mainly the first quarter.
The Jazz led at the end of the first half 67-54 and took strong command at the end of the first quarter by leading 48-19. George ended the first half with 16 points of his own, one of which was his poster slam.
George has had a strong second season in Salt Lake City, averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 24 games played, not including tonight's final stats vs. Detroit. However, his highlight vs. the Pistons makes his sophomore campaign look even better.
With a blowout win in this one underway, the Jazz will jump to 6-20 on the year, also lifting to a 3-1 record over teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Jazz's next game on the road trip looms on Saturday, as they'll travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets for what could possibly be their first two-game win streak of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
