WATCH: Jazz's Walker Kessler Has Highlight Slam to Win vs. Wolves
The Utah Jazz put together a last-minute winning effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, largely thanks to a game-saving play from Walker Kessler in the final seconds of the contest.
With just under 10 seconds to spare in the game, Kessler found an look under the basket thanks to a feed from John Collins on the inside, taking the lead 117-116.
The Jazz didn't look back, and ended up securing the win to avoid three-straight losses on the season, and ultimately winning their first meeting vs. the Timberwolves on the season.
The highlight from Kessler was just a part of his impact in this one, as he finished the night with 26 minutes to post nine points, 12 rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. While not a double-double like we're used to seeing this season, the big man makes up for it with his game-saving play to take home the winning prize.
The victory for the Jazz makes it their 15th on the season, and it was done without the services of Lauri Markkanen in the lineup. Several other contributors around the lineup picked up the slack, and in the end, got the win in the left column.
The Jazz will have a chance to notch their second-straight win in the books on Sunday when they continue their long-spanning home streak against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center at 6 PM MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!