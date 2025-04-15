Will Hardy Doubles Down on Commitment to Jazz Rebuild
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy finished his third season with the team as he continues to guide the franchise back to competitiveness. Hardy is under contract with the Jazz through the 2026-27 season after Utah picked up his fifth-year team option before this season began.
He is committed to the organization and will look to continue developing Utah’s young core through a rebuilding process. Hardy addressed reporters during his end-of-season media availability and confidently dismissed a scenario that would see him leave Utah for a “more winning program.”
“I’m all in, man, I’m not going anywhere,” Hardy said. “One, that’s a crazy scenario that you just brought up. I don’t see a world where that would happen, but it doesn’t matter. I’m committed here, and I’m under contract here. I told Ryan [Smith], Danny [Ainge], and Justin [Zanik] that I want to be here for as long as I can.”
During his tenure, Hardy has showcased the necessary communication skills a successful head coach needs to have in the league by building genuine personal relationships with his players. Coming from the Greg Popovich coaching tree, it comes as no surprise that Hardy has an innate ability to connect with young players.
“Will loves to learn. He’s had some great mentors he’s worked with in the past. He’s watching what other teams are doing. The communication is what separates him, Ainge said.”
Hardy gives the Jazz organization confidence that he is the ideal coach to lead them throughout their rebuild with his high basketball IQ and willingness to continue growing as a coach.
“The goal for me is to put a banner at Delta Center, and I try to operate every day not just with my job or coaching our team, but, how I try to be present in the community. I’m putting my roots here in Utah, that’s not even a question for me. In some ways, my conviction has never been stronger in terms of wanting to execute our long-term vision and ultimately win a championship here,” Hardy said.
Hardy’s passion and desire for greatness is the standard that has been set throughout the organization. It's evident that the current crop of young talent that Utah has assembled adopted the personality of their head coach.
While their record this season was the worst in the NBA and franchise history, the Jazz played hard night in and night out. Ultimately, a lack of experience and a need for an infusion of talent led to a season that resulted in only 17 wins.
As the Jazz continue to navigate through their rebuild, Hardy remains the steady and even-keeled leader needed at the helm. His commitment to player development and loyalty to the organization should instill confidence in Jazz fans.
The road contention is sometimes a long one, but if Utah strikes gold in the upcoming draft, the path becomes slightly shorter. Under Hardy’s guidance, the Jazz are building a positive culture—an essential element in ensuring the foundation being set is strong and built for success.