Keyonte George Makes Jazz History Unseen Since John Stockton
The Utah Jazz's 2024-25 season finally came to a close on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't without Keyonte George making a historic statement in the process.
During the Jazz's 105-116 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, George became the 12th player in franchise history to log 48 minutes in a game, the first since John Stockton in 1992 to accomplish the impressive feat.
During his 48 minutes, George put together 14 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 6/23 shooting from the field, and 0/8 from three-point range. An up-and-down performance all in all, but still, an eye-catching showing to be on the floor for all four quarters of game time.
George's high-minute total has been rare to see across the entire league this season as well. He joins only Wizards guard AJ Johnson as the only two players this season to play 48 minutes of game time.
It's difficult to see any player show out for all four quarters in any sense, but during the Jazz's final showing of the year, in which only nine players were healthy and suiting up, it led to a major role for George. Only eight ended up playing as well, with Collin Sexton being a healthy scratch for Utah's last game of the season.
For the bigger picture, Sunday effectively puts Utah's bumpy 2024-25 season to an end, and with it, George's second year in the league since being drafted two summers ago. During his 66 games on the floor, the sophomore guard finished his campaign averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 39.4% shooting from the field.
As with many young players, especially guards early in their career, George still has some strides to make in his progression to cement himself as a cornerstone of this Jazz rebuild for the foreseeable future. Yet, he'll have a golden opportunity to make those aspired leaps and overall development entering this offseason, eyeing a massive year three on the horizon for the 2025-26 season.
In the meantime, George will call it a wrap for his second-year pro, but made sure not to go without stamping his place within the Jazz history books in the process.