Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Preview
It's the last game of the year for the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, finishing off their 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.
In game 82 of the season, the Jazz are set to be a bit shorthanded in their lineup, losing key starters like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Isaiah Collier, and Walker Kessler, all of whom will officially have their respective years come to an end.
Collin Sexton was also a DNP for Utah's last contest vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, so perhaps the same status as the rest of the starters could hold for him, too.
It'll leave a large role on the table for young names like Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, and perhaps two-way players like Oscar Tshiebwe, Jaden Springer, and Micah Potter, who will likely be elevated for Sunday's matchup.
As for the Timberwolves, they'll have some high stakes themselves in this one. Minnesota is fighting for their place for seeding in the playoffs, especially as they right on the edge of the Play-In, so they'll have all hands on deck. Everyone in their lineup is set to be healthy, perhaps setting the stage for a tough bout to take on for Utah.
The Jazz will have some interesting lottery implications in Sunday's game as well. Utah is currently tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA, making a loss notably important to best their odds for next month.
With that, here's how to tune into the action for the Jazz's final contest of the year in Minnesota:
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Friday, April 11th at 8:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)